Lori Loughlin allegedly committed fraud so her daughter could go to college ... to vlog

Olivia Jade and Lori Loughlin attend WCRF's 'An Unforgettable Evening' at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WCRF)

By now, you're probably aware of the 40-some people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who were charged Tuesday in the largest college admissions scam in the history of the United States, but some attention has moved to Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, who allegedly benefited from the scam.

It turns out that even though Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, wanted their two daughters to attend the University of Southern California so bad that they're accused of committing fraud, Olivia Giannulli has spent most of her time in college vlogging on YouTube and becoming an influencer.

According to reports, Loughlin and her husband paid about $500,000 for their two daughters to be labeled as recruits to the USC crew team, even though the students were not rowers.

While Giannulli and her sister are in no way responsible for their parents' mistakes (according to reports, the students involved were allegedly unaware at the time, and are not being prosecuted) it still makes the case more puzzling that Loughlin would allegedly commit fraud so her daughter could attend college -- when she doesn't seem that interested in going to school.

Giannulli said in one of her vlogs, "I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all.”

She continued with, "But I do want the experience of like game days, partying — I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Giannulli even admitted in an interview on "The Zach Sang Show" earlier this month that she mainly went to college because her parents wanted her to.

"Mostly, my parents really wanted me to go because both of them didn't go to college," she said.

She even admitted that her father faked his way through college, saying, "He, like, built his whole entire brand and he wasn’t actually, like — I don't know if I'm supposed to say this — ever enrolled in college. But he, like, faked his way through it and then he started his whole business with tuition money that his parents thought was going to college. That’s, like, such a different time. I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, but it’s OK.”

And to put the cherry on top of the sundae, Giannulli tweeted just last month how much she'd rather be making videos on YouTube than sitting through a college class.

YouTube will always be my #1 passion. I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management . Ily bbs — Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) February 6, 2019

Again, the criminal allegations aren't falling on Giannulli, and she should't be blamed for the fact that she's not in love with college, but it certainly begs the question as to why Loughlin went to such great lengths to allegedly get her daughter into a school that she could care less about.

What's your take? Let us know in the comments below.

