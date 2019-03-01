Love chocolate? Cadbury, Oreo hiring taste testers

Chocolate lovers, here’s the perfect job for you.

The company that makes Cadbury and Oreos is looking to hire professional taste testers. There are four positions open.

You need “a passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection.”

The job's purpose is described as the, "key in helping Mondelez perfect and launch an entirely new product all over the world by tasting and providing feedback just like our consumers."

The job is listed with Mondelez International and based in the United Kingdom.

If you’re ready for a move across the pond, don’t delay as the applications are being accepted through March 8.

