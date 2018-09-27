Love mac and cheese? There's a candy cane made for you

It’s a cheesy twist on candy canes this holiday season.

A macaroni and cheese-flavored candy cane is being sold by Seattle-based Archie McPhee.

The company’s website claims the flavor will be a favorite for “picky eaters.”

It might also bring back childhood memories of this favorite comfort food.

The candy cane measures 5 1/4 inches tall and has yellow and white stripes.

You can get your hands on these fun treats on the company’s website for $5.95 for a box of six canes.

And if this flavor doesn't suit you, the company also sells rotisserie chicken candy canes, clam flavored canes, pickle flavored canes, bacon flavored canes and coal flavored for those that are on the naughty list.

Will children love this candy cane as much as they love the real thing?

