Love triangle shooting at Merritt Island Walmart ruled self-defense

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A fatal shooting at a Merritt Island Walmart that involved two men who were dating the same woman has been ruled self-defense, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Officials said Rashad Gibson, 28, was working as a manager at the store on June 2 when Shawn Robbins, 27, came to the store to confront him after previously threatening Gibson.

When Gibson saw Robbins at the store, he shot him once, according to a news release. It's unclear if Robbins was armed but officials noted that Gibson believed Robbins was known to carry a gun.

Robbins was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Gibson stayed at the scene of the shooting and cooperated with the investigation.

"After a careful and thorough review of all the evidence gathered in the Brevard Sheriff's and the State Attorneys Office investigations, an experienced team of prosecutors reached the decision that Gibson's use of force was justified, as he believed his life was in imminent danger and acted in self-defense," the State Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Officials said Gibson did not have a valid concealed carry permit but "he had a reasonable fear for his safety and as a necessity to protect himself."

