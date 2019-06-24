Low rain chances keeping temperatures high in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - High pressure is the main feature of the forecast once again for the next couple of days.

The pressure is keeping rain chances low at 10 percent on Monday and 30 percent on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, rain chances increase to 50 percent, which will allow for the east and west sea breezes to battle it out, potentially firing up some strong to severe storms for the middle of the week that will linger into the end of the week and the next weekend.

Rain chances are sticking around through the week, with a 40 percent chance on Thursday and 50 percent on Friday. Expect a higher coverage of rain at 60 percent on Saturday.

The heat will also be sticking around, with temperatures in the upper 90s to start the week.

"Temperatures will be brutally hot for the next few days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The average high in Orlando is 91 degrees. We're up to 97 on Monday and 98 on Tuesday. Temperatures will be up to 97 on Wednesday."

Temperatures will gradually be less hot but still hot enough toward the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will reach 91 degrees Friday and Saturday and 90 on Sunday. The slight cooldown will be because of the increase in rain chances to 50 percent Friday, 60 percent Saturday and 50 percent on Sunday.

In Orlando, there is now a deficit of .65 inches of rain since Jan.1, according to Bridges. In Melbourne, there is a surplus of 6.60 inches of rain. In Daytona Beach, there is a deficit of 1.63 inches of rain since the start of the year. Sanford is seeing a deficit of .85 inches of rain since Jan. 1.

If you think it's hot today, remember the record temperature for Monday’s date is 100 degrees set in 1944.

We are getting close to the record of 100 degrees today. pic.twitter.com/0OkMLpv0Po — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 24, 2019

