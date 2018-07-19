Lucky's Market location coming to Winter Park in fall 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. - Supermarket chain Lucky’s Market announced plans to open a location in Winter Park this fall. The new 31,000-square-foot store will be the natural foods grocer’s fourth Orlando-area location. It is expected to have approximately 150 employees.

The new Winter Park location will be located at 7580 University Blvd. near North Goldenrod Road. Lucky’s Market currently has stores in both East Orlando and Clermont. The company also plans to open a store in Hunter’s Creek this fall, as well as additional locations in the SoDo District of downtown Orlando, Vineland, Colonial Landing and Lake Mary within the next 12 months.

An organic grocery store, Lucky’s Market offers shoppers local, specialty and gluten-free food items.

“We are thrilled to open another store in the Orlando area and bring more fresh, healthy and specialty foods at affordable prices to people in this growing area,” Lucky’s Market co-founder Bo Sharon said. “We look forward to being a supportive part of the Winter Park community and serving as the new one-stop shop in town.”

In addition to Lucky’s signature in-house smoked bacon, fresh seafood and bakery goods, Winter Park shoppers can also expect a juice bar with a selection of juices, smoothies, wine and beer. The Winter Park location will feature an outdoor seating section and cafe area, as well as a full apothecary department with a bulk DIY wall.

Lucky’s Market was founded in 2003 by married couple Trish and Bo Sharon in Boulder, Colorado. The Sharons founded the organic grocery store chain with the purpose of providing “quality products sold at affordable prices with genuine personal service”. Lucky’s Market currently has 30 store locations in 11 states.

