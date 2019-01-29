Lucky's Market to open 2 new Orlando locations in February

ORLANDO, Fla. - "Bacon-cutting" ceremonies will kick off grand openings at two new Lucky's Market locations on Feb. 6, one in South Downtown and another in the Vineland area.

A large slab of bacon will be cut with a ninja knife to commence the door openings, Lucky's Market officials said. Presentations of impact grants to local nonprofit organizations will also be delivered.

The bacon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the South Downtown Lucky's Market will be held at 8:30 a.m.

A tasting fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9, featuring live music, vendors, food samples and gift basket giveaways.

Lucky's Market donation effort Bags for Change will continue through May 25 and will allow shoppers with reusable shopping bags to choose to get a 10-cent credit on their purchase or to send a donation to a local nonprofit: Harbor House, New Image Youth Center, United Against Poverty Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida, Health Care Center for the Homeless or Professional Opportunities Program for Students, Inc.

A local vendor fair will feature specialty foods and products from local businesses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23.

On Feb. 26, both store locations will hold Impact Day, giving 10 percent of the day's total net sales to a local nonprofit organization. The SoDo store's sales will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and the Vineland store’s sales will benefit Quest, Inc.

