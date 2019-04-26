Orlando Lyft driver sentenced to 13 years in prison for sex attack on passenger

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lyft driver who sexually attacked one of his customers was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison.

David Glen McNeill, 62, was convicted last year for the attack that happened in March 2017.

On Friday, the victim gave testimony ahead of the sentencing.

"I hope every day that you are behind bars, you think of me and that moment of weakness you used to take advantage of me has only made me stronger," the victim said.

Police said McNeill picked up the woman around 3:30 a.m. and two hours later she was partially naked as officers woke her up in the back of his SUV.

Neighbors who called police told investigators, "The man repeatedly walked around his vehicle in an odd manner. The man entered the back seat and closed the door. He was there for approximately 30 minutes."

Detectives said they later found pictures taken of the woman in the back seat of McNeill's SUV on his cellphone.

Four months later, McNeill was arrested after investigators made a DNA match. He was charged with sexual battery and giving false information to law enforcement officers.

The victim later filed a civil lawsuit, which claimed Lyft and McNeill were both negligent.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.