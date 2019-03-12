Lyft offers discount on rides to women-owned eateries in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lyft will be offering a ride discount to women-owned eateries around Orlando throughout March in support of International Women’s Day.

The holiday featured on March 8 kicked off the start of the ride-share company's venture to recognize local, women-run businesses to bring awareness to #BalanceforBetter, the official campaign of International Women’s Day focusing on equality.

The $10 credit can be applied to rides to these local restaurants:

“Being in business for yourself is certainly not the path of least resistance, but so rewarding,” Jillian Hopke, owner of Jillycakes, said. “For a company like Lyft to recognize and support Jillycakes and other female business owners is incredible, and I am grateful they are bringing awareness to uplift successful and progressive women.”

To retrieve the discount, riders must use the code WHMMCO19 in the Lyft app and select their drop-off location at one of the five eateries. Each user is limited to one discount and the code is valid within a half-mile radius.

