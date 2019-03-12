Lyft offers discount on rides to women-owned eateries in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lyft will be offering a ride discount to women-owned eateries around Orlando throughout March in support of International Women’s Day.
The holiday featured on March 8 kicked off the start of the ride-share company's venture to recognize local, women-run businesses to bring awareness to #BalanceforBetter, the official campaign of International Women’s Day focusing on equality.
The $10 credit can be applied to rides to these local restaurants:
- Florida & Co. Market and Eatery at 3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando, FL, 32803.
- Jillycakes at 125 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789.
- The Sanctum Cafe at 715 N. Fern Creek Ave., Orlando, FL 32803.
- Se7en Bites at 617 Primrose Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.
- The Rusty Spoon at 55 W. Church St., Orlando, FL 32801.
“Being in business for yourself is certainly not the path of least resistance, but so rewarding,” Jillian Hopke, owner of Jillycakes, said. “For a company like Lyft to recognize and support Jillycakes and other female business owners is incredible, and I am grateful they are bringing awareness to uplift successful and progressive women.”
To retrieve the discount, riders must use the code WHMMCO19 in the Lyft app and select their drop-off location at one of the five eateries. Each user is limited to one discount and the code is valid within a half-mile radius.
