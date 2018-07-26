MAC Cosmetics giving away free lipstick on National Lipstick Day

It’s National Lipstick Day on Sunday, July 29, and now you have reason to celebrate.

MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick that day.

Lucky for you, there is no purchase necessary.

Customers can choose from nine different shades: Aloof, Delish, Dare You, Moxie, Florabundi, Epic, Mixed Media, Chintz and Tanarama.

If you can’t make it to a store, you can get a free lipstick online with a purchase of $25 or more.

For more details, click here.



