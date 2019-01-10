Macklemore, Pitbull, more headline Universal Orlando Mardi Gras concert schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando announced Thursday the concert headliners for its 2019 Mardi Gras celebration.
The Big Easy bash runs daily from Feb. 9 to April 4, with select nights featuring performances by some of the biggest names in music.
The headliners include Macklemore, Pitbull, country music duo Dan + Shay and Latin superstar Becky G.
There’s also a party-themed Mardi Gras parade each night with floats, dancers and countless amounts of beads.
Universal recently launched a Florida resident ticket offer that allows Floridians to purchase a three-day ticket for $159.99. Tickets must be purchased by Apr. 4.
Laissez les bon temps rouler, or let the good times roll.
Full schedule:
Feb. 9: BUSH
Feb. 16: Gavin DeGraw
Feb. 17: Dan + Shay
Feb. 23: Macklemore
March 2: TBA
March 9: Becky G
March 10: Sean Paul
March 16: Steve Miller Band
March 17: Ziggy Marley
March 23: NF
March 24: Pitbull
March 30: TBA
March 31: TBA
For more information on Mardi Gras, visit www.universalorlando.com/mardigras.
