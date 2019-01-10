Macklemore, Pitbull, more headline Universal Orlando Mardi Gras concert schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando announced Thursday the concert headliners for its 2019 Mardi Gras celebration.

The Big Easy bash runs daily from Feb. 9 to April 4, with select nights featuring performances by some of the biggest names in music.

The headliners include Macklemore, Pitbull, country music duo Dan + Shay and Latin superstar Becky G.

There’s also a party-themed Mardi Gras parade each night with floats, dancers and countless amounts of beads.

Universal recently launched a Florida resident ticket offer that allows Floridians to purchase a three-day ticket for $159.99. Tickets must be purchased by Apr. 4.

Laissez les bon temps rouler, or let the good times roll.

Full schedule:

Feb. 9: BUSH

Feb. 16: Gavin DeGraw

Feb. 17: Dan + Shay

Feb. 23: Macklemore

March 2: TBA

March 9: Becky G

March 10: Sean Paul

March 16: Steve Miller Band

March 17: Ziggy Marley

March 23: NF

March 24: Pitbull

March 30: TBA

March 31: TBA

For more information on Mardi Gras, visit www.universalorlando.com/mardigras.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.