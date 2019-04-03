Madame Tussauds invites guests to VIP slumber party

ORLANDO, Fla. - Impress your friends with a star-studded sleepover where you can live like A-listers during a one-night stay at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

The experience offers VIP entry and a behind-the-scenes look at how the artists transform the lifelike wax figures. A private photographer will be on stand-by to make sure you get group photos with the celebrity doppelgängers. The experience also includes a Madame Tussauds goodie bag, dinner, snacks and a breakfast basket.

Booking.com is hosting the first ever slumber party at all seven locations across the country, which include Orlando, New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Nashville and Washington, D.C.

A-List Suite at Madame Tussauds. Courtesy: Booking.com

The sleepovers are set for Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 7; however, the Orlando location is already sold out. Be on the lookout for similar events in the future.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.