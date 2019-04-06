Orlando scores 42 in 1st quarter, Magic defeat Hawks 149-113

The Orlando Magic scored 42 points in the first quarter in the game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

The Hawks only scored 18 points in the first 12 minutes of the game.

The final score was 149-113 in favor of Orlando.

Orlando shot 48.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Magic also shot 60 percent from the field.

Going into the game the Magic were 9-point favorites to win the game against Atlanta. The total for the game was set at 225.5.

The Magic were the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference before the game.

Five teams are fighting for three remaining playoff spots:

No. 6 Detroit Pistons at 39-39

No. 7 Brooklyn Nets at 39-40

No. 8 Orlando Magic at 39-40

No. 9 Miami Heat at 38-40

No. 10 Charlotte Hornets at 36-42 (standings as of 3 p.m. on April 5)

The Magic have two games left:

Magic against Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Magic against Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. Wednesday

