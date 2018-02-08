Magic trade Elfrid Payton to Suns for second-round pick

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic have traded point guard Elfrid Payton to the Phoenix Suns for a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft, reports say.

Payton was the No. 10 overall draft pick in the 2014 draft out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers then traded to the Orlando Magic for Dario Saric. Payton was drafted No. 10 while teammate Aaron Gordon was drafted No. 4 the same year.

The point guard was having his best season yet for the Orlando Magic, averaging 13 points a game.

Payton was scheduled to become a free agent this summer, so the Magic decided to trade him in order to avoid losing the point guard for nothing.

