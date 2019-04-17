Toronto leads Orlando by 24 in 4th quarter of Game 2

The Toronto Raptors lead the Orlando Magic by 24 in the fourth quarter.
The Magic won Game 1 this past Saturday 104-101. D.J. Augustin had 25 points in the Orlando victory.
Going into Game 2 Toronto was a 10.5-point Las Vegas favorite.
The total was set at 211.5.
Games No. 3 and No. 4 will be at the Amway Center.
Series Schedule:
- Game 3: 7 p.m. April 19
- Game 4: April 21
- Game 5: April 23**
- Game 6: April 25**
- Game 7: April 27**
**If necessary
