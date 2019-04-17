Toronto leads Orlando by 24 in 4th quarter of Game 2

The Toronto Raptors lead the Orlando Magic by 24 in the fourth quarter.

The Magic won Game 1 this past Saturday 104-101. D.J. Augustin had 25 points in the Orlando victory.

Going into Game 2 Toronto was a 10.5-point Las Vegas favorite.

The total was set at 211.5.

Games No. 3 and No. 4 will be at the Amway Center.

Series Schedule:

Game 3: 7 p.m. April 19

Game 4: April 21

Game 5: April 23**

Game 6: April 25**

Game 7: April 27**

**If necessary

