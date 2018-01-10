Maitland school abruptly announces move

MAITLAND, Fla. - Parents of children who attend a special-needs school said they are wondering why the school is abruptly moving.

They shared an email they received Monday from Ampersand School director Shydonna Tossie, who wrote, "We are no longer able to continue our lease."

"Our hope is to get settled in a new space within the week," she said.

"I was shocked and extremely nervous not knowing where my child is going to go Monday," said one mother, whose children attend the school.

She said she wondered why the school was moving and where its new location would be. She said the school wouldn't tell her, and it declined comment when asked by News 6.

"We're a close-knit community, so if they had come to the parents and said, 'This is what we're going through. Can you help us?' we could’ve stepped up," she said.

News 6 contacted the school's landlord -- The Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando. Spokesman Paul Lefton said Ampersand hasn't paid its rent in three months.

With utilities, he said, that amounts to more than $17,000, but he said JFGO was not throwing them out. He said the organization has been working with Ampersand leaders on a payment plan.

"We're hoping for the best, and hoping that the school is on the right side," said one mother, "but in the same sense, we don't want our children abandoned."

In a phone call on Tuesday, Ampersand told News 6, "There is no story here."

According to the email, parents are being asked to volunteer during the rest of the week to help school staff pack up the school.

