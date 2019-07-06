Major explosion reported at a shopping center in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. - A gas explosion was reported Saturday at a shopping center in Plantation.

Fire departments from Plantation, Davie, Lauderhill, Coral Springs, as well as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue all responded to the scene. A triage area has been set up.

The blast left 20 people injured, Plantation Fire Rescue said.

"A bomb just went off," a man says in a video sent to News 6's sister station Local 10 News.

The video shows heavy damage to the LA Fitness and nearby buildings at the shopping center off South University Drive and Southwest 10th Street.

Windows were shattered and debris was scattered throughout the area and parking lot. Some businesses appeared to be completely destroyed. Residents reported feeling their homes shake from several miles away.

One video sent to Local 10 News showed an injured man on the ground near the gym. Witnesses said he had lost a lot of blood.

Nearby roads were shut down after the explosion.

No other details were immediately known.

