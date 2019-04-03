Major I-4 downtown Orlando exit set to close, temporary off-ramp added

Drivers heading eastbound on Interstate 4 will not be able to get off at the Amelia Street exit.A temporary off-ramp is being added.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers heading eastbound on Interstate 4 will not be able to get off at the Amelia Street exit.

A temporary off-ramp is being added.

Anyone who usually gets off at the Amelia Street exit will have to drive past it until they reach a traffic light taking them to Colonial Drive.

Once on Colonial Drive, drivers will have the option of staying on Hughey Avenue or making a left or right onto Amelia Street.

The Florida Department of Transportation posted a video showing all the different routes you can take to reach your destination.

Crews will be working on the project for about 18 months, according to FDOT.



