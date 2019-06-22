Major traffic changes hit Interstate 4 this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation said there are some major traffic changes underway on Interstate 4 throughout the weekend and Monday.

FDOT said there will be several closures throughout the weekend that will impact both on-and-off ramps to several eastbound lanes stretching from Gore Street to Lee Road.

This will also include shutting down the eastbound I-4 entrance from the westbound lanes of S.R. 408 overnight Saturday, and shutting down all I-4 eastbound lanes from Gore Street to South Street overnight Sunday.

"You just never know what changes are going to be there. Every day there's something different," said I-4 driver Keri Walker. "I have a crack in my windshield because of stuff being kicked up from off of the road from the construction. So, it's just, it's been a nightmare."

On Monday morning, FDOT plans to open the new permanent eastbound lanes, stretching eight miles from Colonial Drive to Lee Road.

"People don't pay attention. They don't stay in the lanes, they get impatient. They suffer from road rage!" said I-4 driver Antonio Quinones.

The changes come just about a week after flooding and debris blocked lanes near Princeton Street.

"We were at a standstill, and we couldn't figure out what was going on. And there was all kinds of construction debris and water and it was aweful," Walker said.

For a complete list of this weekend's closures and a map of the new configured lanes, CLICK HERE.



