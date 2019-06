COCOA, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was killed Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding on collided into another vehicle, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

The man was going northbound on US 1 and was deceased on impact after colliding with the vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries, authorities said.



