Man, 24, shot at Eustis home, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was shot Tuesday night during a confrontation at a home in Eustis, police said.

The shooting was reported at 8:53 p.m. in the 600 block of Kensington Street.

Police said the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Central Florida Hospital in Sanford with a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials said the 24-year-old showed up at the house and some sort of confrontation broke out between him and a 38-year-old man, who apparently shot the other man.

The gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

