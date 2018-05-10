Man, 31, en route to meet minor for sex intercepted by agents, Brevard officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after, deputies say, he went to meet an underage child for sex.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Frank Manion Miles III, posing as a 17-year-old, solicited an undercover agent with the Sexual Offender Registration and Tracking Unit, whom he believed to be 14 years old, while in a chat room designated for children.

Deputies said Miles wanted to engage in sexual conduct and traveled to a location to meet the child, but was placed under arrest.

Sheriff's Office officials said Miles was investigated and arrested in 2016 for possession of child porn. He was out on bail at the time of his arrest Wednesday when he was placed under arrest.

