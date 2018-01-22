Man, 37, flown to hospital after shooting in Bithlo, deputies say

BITHLO, Fla. - A 37-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after he was shot near a home in Bithlo Monday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the man's neighbor found him suffering from a gunshot wound after an aggravated battery took place around 4 p.m.

The man was only able to provide few details about the incident to deputies, but refused to give any more information, the Sheriff's Office said.

He was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was in critical-but-stable condition, deputies said.

Detectives are still at the scene investigating the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No other details were immediately available.

