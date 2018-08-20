Man, 44, found shot to death in vehicle in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 44-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday in Orange County, deputies said.

Another man spotted the unresponsive victim and called authorities.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the 3000 block of Whisper Lakes Boulevard just after 12:30 p.m., investigators said.

Officials with Orange County Fire Rescue declared the victim dead.

Investigators ask anyone who has information about this homicide case to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline.

There are no other details available in this open and ongoing investigation, deputies said.

