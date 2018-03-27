Man, 6 dogs killed in Winter Park house fire

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A man was killed and a woman was critically injured early Tuesday in a Winter Park house fire, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at 2269 Kentucky Ave.

Orange County fire officials said the 49-year-old woman ran out of the home and told firefighters that the man and her pets were still in the house.

The 50-year-old man, who was found inside a bedroom closet, was taken to Florida Hospital South, where he died, officials said.

Six dogs also died in the fire, according to fire officials.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The house is likely a total loss, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.





