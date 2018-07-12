Man, 61, dies after being pulled from ocean off Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 61-year-old Michigan man has died after being pulled from the ocean Wednesday afternoon off Ormond Beach, officials said.

Volusia County Beach Safety said lifeguards reached the man, who was pulled out to sea by a rip current, around 2 p.m. and started CPR.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he died, beach officials said.

Lifeguards rescued 73 people off Volusia beaches on Wednesday because of dangerous rip currents.

Beach officials said they will continue to fly the red flag on Thursday.

"We are still experiencing hazardous rip current conditions, please swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower," beach officials said in a statement.

