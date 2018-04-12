Man, 62, killed in Marion house fire

ANTHONY, Fla. - A 62-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a Marion County house fire, officials said.

Fire investigators said the fire started at 9:15 p.m. in the 10600 block of NE 41st Terrace in Anthony.

Firefighters battled the blaze for 45 minutes before finding the man's body. The victim's name has not been released.

Marion County Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

A 62-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Marion County.

