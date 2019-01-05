Man, 65, in critical condition after being shot on own doorstep, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 65-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on his front doorstep early Saturday morning, according to officials from the Ocala Police Department.

Officers said the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of Southwest 30th Street in Ocala. The victim, David Foster, had just returned home from work, according to police.

Authorities said Foster is stable but in the intensive care unit.

Officials are interviewing neighbors and continue to investigate the shooting. They're asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 352-369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

This is a developing story.

