Man accused of armed robberies along US 192 corridor in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in an area of Osceola County frequented by tourists, according to officials with the Sheriff's Office.

Jorge Luis Santiago-Collazo was arrested Saturday after detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office's robbery, gang and tourist units say he was involved in three armed robberies along the U.S.-192 corridor.

Detectives say the suspect was targeting victims who were waiting at a bus stop or near a business. Investigators were able to connect Santiago-Collazo with the crimes by linking items in his possession to the robberies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Santiago-Collazo is accused of stabbing one of the victims, who suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Osceola County Jail records show he is charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and petit theft. His bail is set at $15,500.

Anyone with information related to this case or any similar incidents is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222, or to remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

