Man accused of attacking children at Bunnell park

BUNNELL, Fla. - A Flagler County man is facing charges after police say he attacked children at a Bunnell park.

Matthew Marro is accused of pushing and threatening the children Sunday night at Edward Johnson Park on East Court Street.

Investigators told News 6 that Marro became upset when the children noticed him arguing with a woman on a nearby bench and tried to intervene.

According to an arrest report, Marro removed a pocketknife and began calling the children a racial slur while threatening them and their families.

Police say the children, whose ages have not been released, used sticks to fight Marro off them.

Marro was hospitalized and faces charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.