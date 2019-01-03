Man accused of attempted kidnapping of girl released from jail

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Illinois man walked out of the Orange County jail into the arms of his girlfriend Wednesday.

Jason Mikel, 23, was arrested and charged in the attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl at a Harry Potter ride at Universal.

Police said the girl claimed the Illinois man touched her shoulders and told her to go outside. A witness nearby supported the girl's claim, which prompted police to recommend a kidnapping charge.

Mikel's mother, Kimberly Mikel, said she was present the day of the incident and called it a huge misunderstanding.

"My gut reaction, I think he was trying to guide the little girl to the mom," Kimberly Mikel said.

On Wednesday, a judge determined there was not sufficient evidence to hold Jason Mikel in jail after a supplemental arrest affidavit the judge requested didn't reveal a probable cause.

Despite Jason Mikel's release from jail, his mother said it has been a nightmarish ordeal for the entire family, who were visiting visiting Orlando on vacation.

"We are very emotional about this false accusation against Jason. Honestly, he is not the type," Kimberly Mikel said.

Any filings on the kidnapping charge will have to be made by the state attorney's office.

Jason Mikel is facing a possession of marijuana charge and is banned from all Universal Studios properties until further notice.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.