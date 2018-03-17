Man accused of breaking into home, raping victim, Volusia County deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A man has been charged after being accused of breaking into a home with a weapon and forcibly raping a victim in her bedroom, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The victim said that while she was sleeping in her bedroom, she woke up and Michael Chapman, 23, was in her room, according to the incident report.

During the incident, Chapman grabbed the victim by the throat and choked her, according to the report. The victim said he also pulled her by her hair and said that if she screamed, he would shoot whomever came through the door.

After some time, the victim screamed and her mother knocked on her bedroom door. Deputies said that's when Chapman put his clothes back on, opened the door and left the home.

The victim was observed to have a bloody lip and an earring had been yanked from her earlobe, according to the report.

Deputies said Chapman was later taken into custody and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Chapman faces charges including sexual battery with a weapon and armed burglary, according to the report. He is being held without bond.

