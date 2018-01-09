Man accused of breaking into home, selling stolen goods on Craigslist

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who broke into a Longwood home and tried to sell the items he stole on Craigslist was arrested after a deputy set up a meeting to buy one of the stolen items, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said William Mantooth, 19, entered through an open garage door at a home on Brantley Club Place on Saturday and stole two bicycles, a designer coat, an Apple iPod, a Garmin bicycle computer, boxing equipment and other items valued altogether at $3,875.

Hours after the burglary was reported, an ad was posted on Craigslist.com/Orlando for one of the stolen bicycles, according to deputies.

A deputy contacted the seller, later identified as Mantooth, to set up a meeting to buy the bicycle, records show.

Mantooth was arrested Monday on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, burglary of a conveyance, larceny and sale of stolen property.

