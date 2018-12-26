Man accused of Christmas robbery at McDonald's in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Contrary to the Christmas spirit, an armed robber walked into a McDonald's Tuesday night and held up the restaurant, Titusville police said.

The man, identified as Katray Smith, 46, of the 1700 block of Windover Oaks Circle, Titusville, was found hiding under a car after he fled from the fast-food restaurant, reports News 6 partner Florida Today. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and committing a first-degree felony with a weapon.

The robbery happened about 9:24 p.m Christmas evening at the McDonald's in the 3200 block of Garden Street. Dispatcher notes said the suspect was armed with a silver handgun, wore a black hooded sweatshirt and had a bandanna across his face.

Smith jumped over the service counter, pointed the gun at the manager and demanded cash, Titusville police said. The manager complied with $500 cash, and Smith ran out of McDonald's, according to a report.

Witnesses told dispatchers the man fled on foot and was hiding under a car in the 400 block of Dahlia Avenue. Titusville police took him into custody.

Smith has a robbery conviction from 1996 in Birmingham County, Georgia, police said.

In his interview with police, Smith said he was battling drug addiction and was desperate for cash, his affidavit states.

Smith was being held at the Brevard County Jail Wednesday without bail.

