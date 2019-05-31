Man accused of creating child porn in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - A 24-year-old man was arrested this week on allegations of manufacturing child pornography in Deltona, according to deputies.

Volusia County sheriff's officials on Friday announced the arrest of Taylor Forrest.

Officials said a tip received late Wednesday prompted an investigation.

"We arrested Taylor Forrest and likely stopped further sexual abuse of two young victims," sheriff's officials said in an email.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood will hold a news conference later in the day to discuss the arrest.

No other details have been released.

