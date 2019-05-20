Man accused of credit fraud after arriving in Orlando on Las Vegas flight

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Clermont man is facing nearly two dozen charges after investigators say he stole personal information to make hundreds of fraudulent credit, debit and gift cards.

Clifton Lee Sneed, 30, was arrested Saturday at Orlando International Airport after coming off a flight from Las Vegas. He was booked into the Orange County Jail on 22 counts, which include unlawful possession of personal identification information, criminal use of personal identification, possession of credit card making equipment and forgery of a credit card.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the investigation began in 2017 when the Groveland Police Department received information about an illegal credit card scheme.

Police said officers conducted a search of Sneed's home and found more than 350 credit, debit and gift cards, which included more than 250 blank or altered credit cards and equipment used for making credit cards.

The investigation was turned over to the FDLE, which determined that 18 credit cards had information on the magnetic strip that did not match information on the front of the card.

Agents said they then contacted individual victims who told them their personal credit cards had been used fraudulently with charges from restaurants, gas stations and retail stores in Central Florida.

On Sunday, a judge ordered bond to remain set at $110,000. Sneed was scheduled to be transferred to Lake County, and his case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution.

