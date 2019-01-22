Man accused of driving drunk on I-4 with exotic animals to enter plea

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of driving drunk on Interstate 4 while hauling a trailer full of exotic animals is expected to enter a plea in court Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Shane Taylor, 27, last month after three drivers say he hit their vehicles without stopping.

Troopers stopped Taylor's pickup truck along Interstate 4 in Seminole County and found several exotic animals inside a trailer including a ring-tailed lemur, an agile wallaby, a tortoise, a parrot, a goat and sheep.

Because none of the animals were properly secured, the lemur got out and nearly ran onto I-4 before being caught.

Taylor was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and animal cruelty.

Shane Taylor.

His arraignment in Seminole County court is set for 1:30 p.m.

