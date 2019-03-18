Man accused of exposing himself to boys at Oviedo Mall

OVIEDO, Fla. - A man is accused of exposing himself and masturbating while in the presence of multiple boys in an Oviedo Mall bathroom, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

Police said the boys told them that they entered the bathroom near the food court Saturday around 6 p.m. and noticed a man, later identified as 33-year-old Jose Roberto Hernandez Ruelas, masturbating near one of the urinals.

The boys said they tried to move away, but Ruelas would turn his body to try to maintain eye contact while he continued to touch himself, according to the affidavit. The boys then waited outside the bathroom while their friend finished up in a stall.

The boy who was in a stall said when he exited, he saw Ruelas go into a stall and heard him making noises that did not sound like he was using the restroom, the report said.

Once all the boys were out of the bathroom, they alerted a security guard to report what happened, according to authorities.

An officer approached Ruelas about the incident and he denied ever exposing himself to the boys, but seemed nervous and changed his story a few times, the report said.

Police said the boys' stories were all consistent and they seemed shaken up about what they witnessed.

Ruelas was arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition involving a victim under 16.

An Oviedo Mall spokesperson release a statement about the incident.

“Oviedo Mall Management and Security Department are aware of the incident that occurred Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported to our security officers immediately, who in turn, responded swiftly along with a Seminole County Sherriff Deputy. This quick response on the part of security established a dialog with the individual involved, which lead to the arrest of the subject. This behavior will not be tolerated at the Oviedo Mall. We have a state certified and licensed security team that responds to any incident the moment they are notified. It is our top priority to ensure a safe and secure, family friendly environment for our community," the statement read.

