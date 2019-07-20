Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Daytona Beach toddler, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man accused of fleeing the scene after he ran over and killed a 1-year-old boy has been taken into custody, days after the hit-and-run, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Authorities said Earnest Ponder had been wanted since the crash Thursday that killed 22-month-old Ar'myis Ford.

Ponder was on the 400 block of North Charles Street around 9 p.m. when he reversed into the child, according to police.

Complex manager Jerry Sizemore said he and other witnesses tried to warn Ponder that the child was behind his vehicle.

"We was all yelling at him, trying to get him to stop. He had the music up, the windows up and he couldn't hear them, them yelling at him. And, his mom was beating on the side of the car to get him to stop and they couldn't do it," Sizemore said.

Daytona Beach police Chief Craig Capri said Ponder got of his vehicle, saw he hit Ford then ran.

"Unfortunately, the young child passed away as a result of this accident. It's tough. We need to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers. It's a tough time for them right now," Capri said Thursday.

Ponder was arrested Saturday morning on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death and driving with a license suspended or revoked.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.