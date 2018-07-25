Florida man accused of taking pictures up woman's dress says he did it 'for fun'

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A man accused of using his cellphone to take pictures up a woman's dress as she was standing in line at 7-Eleven told authorities that he did it "for fun," according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

The victim said she was at the convenience store on U.S. Highway 17-92 Tuesday night when she felt as if she was being watched while she was standing in line at the register. When she turned around, she saw a man, later identified as Joshua Rivera, with his cellphone up her dress, the report said.

The victim's friend, who was sitting in a parked vehicle outside the store and saw what happened, confronted Rivera and asked him what he was doing, according to the affidavit. Police said Rivera began fumbling with his phone then walked out of the store and drove off.

Rivera was tracked down thanks in part to the victim and her friend writing down his license plate number, the report said. Police said Rivera told them that he took the photos up the victim's dress "for fun."

Rivera's cellphone was seized as evidence and he was arrested on a video voyeurism charge. He has since bonded out of the Seminole County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.