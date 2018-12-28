Man accused of groping 10-year-old girl at Universal's Volcano Bay park

ORLANDO, Fla. - A South Carolina man is accused of groping a 10-year-old girl at Universal Studios' water park, Volcano Bay, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department.

Police arrested 26-year-old Harry Booth Thursday after finding probable cause he that grabbed the girl's groin while floating past her on a river ride. He was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12.

The incident occurred just after 2:45 p.m., according to Booth's arrest report. The report states that the victim, who is vacationing in the U.S. and does not speak English, came out of the ride and told her aunt that someone had touched her.

The victim pointed Booth out to a security guard, who continued to watch him before law enforcement officials arrived, when he was detained.

Officers said that when they arrived, they used a park employee, who speaks the victim's native language, to translate their questions. Through the translator, the girl told police that Booth intentionally moved away from the group he was with to grab her genitalia through her swimsuit bottom, according to police.

Authorities said that the victim knew the contact couldn't have been accidental. The officer writing the report noted that the girl is small and that to reach her, someone would have had to aim to grab her in the crotch area.

Booth's statement to police has not been released.

However, in Booth's arrest report, it states that he was exhibiting "signs of deception" during his law enforcement interview. The report also states that Booth was "evasive" and changed his story, which, along with the victim's testimony, gave authorities probable cause to arrest him.

Booth is being held at the Orange County Jail.

