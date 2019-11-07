Man accused of inappropriately touching more teens at Disney

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was recently arrested after he was accused of groping two children at Disney is now facing charges in two other similar cases, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Records show James Anthony Jones, of Orlando, was arrested Oct. 16 after a child was inappropriately touched at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe and another was inappropriately touched while at preshow area of the Haunted Mansion ride.

After news of Jones' arrest spread, a mother contacted deputies because she believed Jones was the man who inappropriately touched her 13-year-old daughter three separate times on Sept. 15, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said in that case, the girl was preparing to get on the Flight of Passage ride at Animal Kingdom when she walked by Jones and he grabbed her breast and then he did it again after the ride.

Jones then said something to the girl as guests were exiting through a small area and that time, he grabbed both her breasts, records show.

The girl told Jones, "Dude, you touched me three times," according to the report. Jones then left area, according to authorities.

Deputies said evidence confirmed that Jones was in the area at the time of the incident.

In another case on July 12, a 14-year-old girl said she was in the preshow area of the Haunted Mansion ride when Jones touched her breast with his elbow then rubbed her inappropriately while they were in a crowd, records show.

Deputies said the victim saw Jones do the same thing to other females after the ride.

Ride photographs showed Jones was on the ride by himself at the same time the girl was on the ride with her brother, according to the affidavit.

Jones is facing four additional charges of lewd and lascivious molestation. He's being held at the Orange County Jail.

Disney issued a statement Thursday about the incidents.

"The behavior alleged is unacceptable. Based on a description of the suspect, our Cast Members identified him in a crowd and alerted deputies, which ultimately resulted in his arrest. We continue to work closely with Orange County Sheriff investigators on this matter," the statement read.

Disney officials said Jones' annual pass has been revoked and he has been trespassed from the property.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.