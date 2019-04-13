Man accused of impersonating a Florida officer tells deputy his name is 'Good Citizen'

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Jared Fowler is accused of impersonating an officer.

The sheriff's office said on April 10 deputies responded to the Clarcona Resort in response to report of an armed suspect impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The suspect told deputies his name was "Good Citizen" and he would not tell deputies his actual name, according to the arrest affidavit.

A victim told deputies on April 5 the suspect actually put him in handcuffs, according to investigators.

Investigators said the victim told deputies the suspect identified himself as Officer Fowler and Fowler told him he would go to jail next time.

Deputies said Fowler was never a security officer with the Clarcona Resort .

He has also been charged with false imprisonment.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.