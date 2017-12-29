Man accused of intentionally driving into Open Door Baptist Church

CLERMONT, Fla. - A man is accused of intentionally ramming his truck through Open Door Baptist Church in Clermont Thursday because he wanted to harm himself, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Joshua Carey, 27, ran his black truck into the front door frame, through the hallway, out the rear door frame and through a canopy before penetrating the exterior of the building.

Surveillance video from the church showed the Nissan truck driving over a stop sign and accelerating before the crash, according to the affidavit.

Carey initially refused to answer questions about the crash, but then while at a hospital he told authorities that he intentionally drove through the church in an attempt to harm himself, deputies said.

Carey was charged with criminal mischief.

