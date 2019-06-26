Man accused of kidnapping, attempting to rape woman

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man kidnapped a woman Tuesday night and then tried to rape her before she escaped, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The 25-year-old victim was at East Mil Apartments off Lake Heritage Circle shortly before midnight when she was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and got into the passenger's seat of her vehicle, authorities said.

The victim was forced to drive to an unknown location where the man tried to rape her. The woman ran away, according to deputies.

The woman was not injured.

The man, who is in his 20s, ran away. No arrests have been made.

