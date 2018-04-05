Man accused of kidnapping, battering wife in UCF parking garage

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is facing multiple charges after police say he grabbed his wife, shoved her into his car and refused to let her leave as they were in a University of Central Florida parking garage Wednesday afternoon.

The victim said she and her husband, Tharien Tyrelle Graham Jr., are visiting Orlando but they got into an argument because she found out he was cheating on her, according to the report.

Police said the woman took the car from their hotel on International Drive, drove to visit a friend and then drove to UCF. Graham called his wife and when she told him she was at UCF, he went there to confront her, the affidavit said.

The two spoke on a bench near parking Garage E and they both agreed that Graham should take the vehicle, so they went to the car together so the victim could get her belongings, according to the report.

Police said while the victim was looking for her wallet, Graham picked her up and forced her into the vehicle against her will. He locked the door and held the victim down on the passenger side floorboard to prevent her from escaping, according to authorities.

The victim was able to escape before officers arrived on the scene, the report said.

Graham told police that he forced the victim into the car because he wanted her to be with him and go back to North Carolina with him, according to the affidavit.

UCF police arrested Graham on charges of battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

