Suspect in fatal shooting of Clearwater man arrested in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old Clearwater man Friday was arrested Sunday morning in the Orlando area, Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies said the suspect, Dale Washington, 22, was taken into custody at 4 a.m. and booked into the Orange County Jail in connection with the death of Jesse Cairo.

Cairo died Friday while in the hospital after Pinellas County deputies found him lying at the end of his driveway outside his Largo home, authorities said.

Detectives said they were called to the home Friday after someone reported hearing gunshots around 4 a.m.

Washington will be transported back to Pinellas County to face a second-degree murder charge, deputies said.

Authorities said the Polk County Sheriff's Office also assisted Pinellas and Orange counties sheriff's deputies with identifying and locating Washington.

The Sheriff's Office did not immediately release any other details about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.