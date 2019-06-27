Man accused of killing 5-month-old son could face death penalty

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A notice to seek the death penalty has been filed against a father accused of killing his 5-month-old son in Ormond Beach, officials announced Thursday.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said Calib Scott's crime was especially heinous, atrocious and cruel.

"Content of defendant's statements are truly chilling and disturbing," Larizza said.

Scott was arrested earlier this month after 5-month-old Daemon Scott was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a Volusia County.

The victim had bruises in various stages of healing, sores and cuts on his face and a suspected cigarette burn behind his ear, according to an arrest report.

An autopsy concluded the boy suffered a subdural hematoma on the rear of his skull and his brain, cuts in his mouth and dehydration, authorities said.

Officials have not said how the infant sustained the injuries.

A grand jury indicted Thursday Scott on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect of a child causing great bodily harm. Shortly thereafter, a notice to seek the death penalty was filed.

Authorities said the case is still under investigation and if anyone else played a role in the child's death, he or she will be arrested.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.