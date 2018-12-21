Man accused of killing wife at home near UCF expected in court

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County man accused of fatally shooting his wife in the head is expected to appear in court Friday.

Nelonza Pugh, 29, was scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon, one day after he was taken into custody in connection with the murder of his wife, 29-year-old Brooke Jenkins-Pugh. However, his initial appearance was rescheduled for Friday. Jail officials did not provide an explanation why it was rescheduled.

A home surveillance system captured Pugh pushing his wife into a corner and then shooting her in the head while their children were in the home, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said four children called 911 on Wednesday morning, saying they'd found their mother unresponsive in a pool of blood surrounded by bullets.

When authorities arrived at the home on Blackburn Court, they said they found Brooke Jenkins-Pugh with a gunshot wound to her head and two more to her body.

During the investigation into the shooting, deputies said they found a surveillance system in the home that recorded the entire shooting.

The video showed Pugh in a physical struggle with his wife. He had a gun in his right hand, according to the affidavit. Pugh used his left hand to push Jenkins-Pugh into a corner and pin her there as he brought the gun to her head and shot her, deputies said.

Jenkins-Pugh instantly fell to the ground motionless, according to the report. Deputies said Pugh then shot her two more times while she was on the ground.

After the shooting, the report said Pugh calmly walked out of the home.

Pugh was taken into custody without incident on a first-degree murder charge shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not said how he was located on Dean Road near State Road 408.

Pugh didn't say anything when deputies escorted him out of the Sheriff's Office Wednesday night to the Orange County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim and suspect had one child together and Pugh was the step-father to her three other children. They said at last check, the children are in the custody of DCF.

A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for Jenkins-Pugh's funeral expenses. According to the online fundraiser, the children's grandparents will be taking care of them.

