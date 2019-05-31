Man accused of livestreaming shootout with deputies due in court

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man involved in a shootout with Orange County deputies, which he livestreamed on Instagram, is asking a judge for a new attorney in his case.

A judge on Friday is expected to address a motion by LaForest Gray, who wrote he was being misrepresented because of "a lack of proper communication" with his lawyer.

The hearing comes a day after Gray's attorney filed a motion to set bond at $100,000.

Gray is accused of firing several shots at deputies after they arrived at the Citra at Windermere Apartments for a domestic violence call.

Investigators said Gray refused to surrender and then opened fire. Body camera video showed deputies returned fire, but no one was shot.

In April, Judge Bob LeBlanc denied a motion by Gray to dismiss the case.

Gray told the judge he and his wife were simply "role playing" on the day of the shooting and are celebrities because of the videos they post online.

Gray remains at the Orange County Jail on charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Friday's hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.